Live: Simon Harris frontrunner for next Taoiseach as Helen McEntee rules herself out

SIMON HARRIS IS the front runner to become the next Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, receiving the backing of a dozen Parliamentary Party member.

Both Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee have ruled themselves out of the running.

No candidates have declared themselves yet, but junior minister Neale Richmond has issued an “appeal” for Harris to run.

The nominations for next Fine Gael party leader open at 10am this morning.

You can follow along below as nominations are set to open:

More support for Harris Over a dozen Fine Gael Parliamentary Party members have now signalled their support for Harris, Emer Higgins being the latest. 13 years ago I shared an office with @SimonHarrisTD and I knew then he had what it takes to be Taoiseach. That moment has arrived and I’m very happy to say I told you so! Simon is the reason I joined Fine Gael & I’m confident he can lead our country with real instinct. — Emer Higgins TD (@EmerHigginsTD) March 21, 2024 Harris support Harris has already received the backing of more than ten members of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party – only six backers are needed to secure a nomination. However, TDs Colm Burke and Peter Burke have both said there is a possibility they may submit nomination papers for two candidates. Helen McEntee rules herself out Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that she will not contest for the leadership of Fine Gael. Speaking to LMFM radio, she said “it’s not the right time” for her to become a candidate. The merits of a contest Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Fine Gael TD and chair of the Parliamentary Party Alan Dillon said a contest for the leadership would allow for engagement with the Fine Gael membership. However, he refused to express his “public preference” for any potential candidate, saying it would be “unfair” for him to do so as chair of the Parliamentary Party. Dillion added that he is “confident” the coalition government can be re-elected and that Fine Gael could gain seats in the next election under a new leader. But will there be a contest? Speaking on the way into the executive meeting, Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty said a leadership contest “would be healthy”. However, no other figures have received public backing apart from Simon Harris. Other senior Fine Gael politicians who could consider a tilt at the leadership include Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, and Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys. How it all works The nominations for next Fine Gael party leader open at 10am this morning. Nominations close at 1pm on Monday and candidates must be nominated by at least six members of the parliamentary party – comprised of TDs, senators and MEPs – to be eligible. The results will be officially announced on Friday, 5 April. Other Simon Harris backers Other Fine Gael figures backing Harris include MEPs Frances Fitzgerald and Maria Walsh, as well as Senator Martin Conway. Today we move to electing a new leader.For me Simon Harris is that person,with his endless energy, empathy & vision. Record of delivery at the most difficult times for our country.His lifelong advocacy & experience for people with disabilities is key part of my support. pic.twitter.com/Y1sB7RPmIn — Martin Conway (@conwayforclare) March 21, 2024 Neale Richmond 'appeal' Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Richmond said he has had conversations with Harris, who is “considering” entering the race following Leo Varadkar’s shock resignation yesterday. He also remarked that Harris is “different” to Leo Varadkar and that “now is the opportunity to move forward” with a new leader. “I very much hope he comes forward and I will be backing him,” Richmond added. While Richmond said he would welcome a leadership contest, he said his support will remain with Harris. Meanwhile, Richmond said he “wouldn’t take lectures on democracy from Sinn Féin who have never once had a leadership election”, after calls from the party for an early general election.

