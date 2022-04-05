The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ZELENSKYY Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russia to be removed from the UN Security Council in an address to the council this afternoon.

2. #GRAHAM DWYER A top EU court has ruled that EU law does not support indiscriminately holding electronic communications for the purpose of combating serious crime in the case taken by convicted murderer Graham Dwyer.

3. #NIGHTCLUBS Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that legislation to allow for nightclubs to remain open into the early hours of the morning will be ready before the end of the year.

4. #ELON MUSK Billionaire Elon Musk has been appointed to the board of directors of Twitter a day after he announced he had taken a 9% stake in the social media platform

5. #CARBON TAX The Government have hinted at taking moves to offset the scheduled increase in the carbon tax next month.

