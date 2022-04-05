Italy, Denmark, Sweden and Spain have joined other EU allies today in expelling Russian diplomats, with well more than 100 expelled in the last two days.
In Italy:
“We have expelled 30 Russian diplomats for national security reasons,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Miao told Italy’s Rai television in Berlin
Russia’s ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, was summoned earlier today “to notify him of the Italian government’s decision to expel” the diplomats “as ‘personae non grata’”.
In Denmark:
Denmark said it was expelling 15 Russian “intelligence officers” accused of spying on its territory.
The government condemned what it called “Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha”.
“Deliberate attacks against civilians are a war crime,” it said.
Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said diplomatic ties would remain with Moscow, and “the Russian ambassador and the rest of the embassy in Copenhagen are therefore not included in the expulsion”.
In Sweden:
Sweden’s foreign ministry announced it was expelling three Russian diplomats who conducted “illegal operations” there.
“Today the foreign ministry has decided to expel three Russian diplomats who are not working in Sweden in concordance with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.
The announcements follow similar moves by EU allies France, which yesterday expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany, where officials said 40 diplomats had been sent home.
Also yesterday, Lithuania said it was expelling the Russian ambassador in response to “Russia’s military aggression” and what it called the “horrific massacre in Bucha”.
Pictured: Destroyed Russian military vehicles following the fighting in Bucha
