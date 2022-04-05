Contribute : Support us now
HERE ARE THE latest developments in the war in Ukraine today:

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv this week alongside the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing the UN Security Council today, where he is expected to call for new sanctions on Russia over killings in the town of Bucha
  • Zelenskyy has visited Bucha, not far from Kyiv, where dozens of bodies were discovered after the withdrawal of Russian troops
  • US President Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial and more sanctions on Russia over the deaths
  • Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Sweden and Spain have expelled a wave of Russian diplomats as part of a joint European effort
  • A Red Cross team that was detained on its way to evacuate civilians from Mariupol has been released

Zlata Filipovic, a documentary maker in Ireland who escaped Sarajevo as a teenager when the city was under siege, has described the heartbreak for anyone fleeing home during a war.

Diplomatic expulsions

Italy, Denmark, Sweden and Spain have joined other EU allies today in expelling Russian diplomats, with well more than 100 expelled in the last two days.

In Italy:

  • “We have expelled 30 Russian diplomats for national security reasons,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Miao told Italy’s Rai television in Berlin
  • Russia’s ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, was summoned earlier today “to notify him of the Italian government’s decision to expel” the diplomats “as ‘personae non grata’”.

In Denmark:

  • Denmark said it was expelling 15 Russian “intelligence officers” accused of spying on its territory.
  • The government condemned what it called “Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha”.
  • “Deliberate attacks against civilians are a war crime,” it said.
  • Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said diplomatic ties would remain with Moscow, and “the Russian ambassador and the rest of the embassy in Copenhagen are therefore not included in the expulsion”.

In Sweden:

  •  Sweden’s foreign ministry announced it was expelling three Russian diplomats who conducted “illegal operations” there.
  • “Today the foreign ministry has decided to expel three Russian diplomats who are not working in Sweden in concordance with the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations,” Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

The announcements follow similar moves by EU allies France, which yesterday expelled 35 Russian diplomats, and Germany, where officials said 40 diplomats had been sent home.

Also yesterday, Lithuania said it was expelling the Russian ambassador in response to “Russia’s military aggression” and what it called the “horrific massacre in Bucha”.

Pictured: Destroyed Russian military vehicles following the fighting in Bucha 

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell are due to travel to Kyiv this week to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A spokesperson said the pair “will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with President  Zelenskyy ahead of the #StandUpForUkraine event in Warsaw on Saturday”.

The “Stand Up For Ukraine” event in Warsaw referred to in the tweet is to mark global donation drive jointly organised by the EU and Canada to raise money for refugees.

Last Friday, the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola visited Ukraine, — the first trip by the head of an EU institution since the war began.

Good afternoon. Lauren Boland here – let's look at what's happened in the war in Ukraine today:

