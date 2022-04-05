40 mins ago

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell are due to travel to Kyiv this week to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A spokesperson said the pair “will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with President Zelenskyy ahead of the #StandUpForUkraine event in Warsaw on Saturday”.

The “Stand Up For Ukraine” event in Warsaw referred to in the tweet is to mark global donation drive jointly organised by the EU and Canada to raise money for refugees.

Last Friday, the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola visited Ukraine, — the first trip by the head of an EU institution since the war began.