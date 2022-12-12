The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLD SNAP The ongoing cold snap is set to continue until the weekend, with a Status Orange freezing fog warning currently in effect across most of the country.

2. #SOPHIE TOSCAN DU PLANTIER Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed in West Cork on 23 December 1996.

3. #HUTCH TRIAL Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has taken to the stand against his former co-accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, giving evidence that he and another man had shot Kinahan cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

4. #KILDARE One person has been killed following a light helicopter crash in Co Kildare yesterday.

5. #SOLIHULL Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull near Birmingham.

