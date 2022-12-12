Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Monday 12 December 2022
Advertisement

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

15 minutes ago 264 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COLD SNAP The ongoing cold snap is set to continue until the weekend, with a Status Orange freezing fog warning currently in effect across most of the country.

2. #SOPHIE TOSCAN DU PLANTIER Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed in West Cork on 23 December 1996.

3. #HUTCH TRIAL Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has taken to the stand against his former co-accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, giving evidence that he and another man had shot Kinahan cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

4. #KILDARE One person has been killed following a light helicopter crash in Co Kildare yesterday.

5. #SOLIHULL Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull near Birmingham.

Comments closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in a listed story

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie