The 5 at 5: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #COLD SNAP The ongoing cold snap is set to continue until the weekend, with a Status Orange freezing fog warning currently in effect across most of the country.
2. #SOPHIE TOSCAN DU PLANTIER Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed in West Cork on 23 December 1996.
3. #HUTCH TRIAL Ex-Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has taken to the stand against his former co-accused Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch, giving evidence that he and another man had shot Kinahan cartel member David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.
4. #KILDARE One person has been killed following a light helicopter crash in Co Kildare yesterday.
5. #SOLIHULL Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 have died after being pulled from an icy lake in Solihull near Birmingham.
Comments closed as legal proceedings are ongoing in a listed story
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS