Jonathan Dowdall takes stand to give his evidence in Regency Hotel murder trial

JONATHAN DOWDALL, A former co-accused of Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch who has turned State’s witness, has told the Special Criminal Court that Hutch told him that he and another Dublin criminal shot David Byrne dead at the Regency hotel.

Dowdall took the stand to give evidence in the Regency Hotel murder trial, in which Hutch is accused of the murder of Kinahan Cartel member David Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at the hotel on 5 February, 2016.

Hutch (59), last of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin 3, denies the murder.

Dowdall told the court that he was asked to meet Hutch in a park in Dublin days after the attack.

“I arrived and Gerard Hutch was there and he was on his own. He (Gerard) asked if I spoke to Patsy (his brother) and I said no,” Dowdall said.

“He asked had I seen the paper (Sunday World). I said I had seen it and I said who I thought the person looked like.

“He (Gerard) was in a panic. He wasn’t like any other time I seen him.”

Dowdall said he was asked to contact people in Northern Ireland to help resolve the feud, but said it would be a “waste of time”.

“He said it was him (Hutch) and Mago Gately who were at the hotel and had shot David Byrne. He was upset and saying how he was not happy about shooting that young lad David Byrne dead.”

Dowdall said that Hutch was “very agitated” when he met him in the days after the murder.

“He was not himself and he seemed to genuinely knew that shit was hitting the fan,” Dowdall told the court.

“It was upset over killing that lad, David. He was paranoid of people watching him in the park. He asked to walk and then would stop.

“He said there was going to a be lot of innocent people killed, family and friends. People were knocking on family members’ doors and he needed to get someone to try and sort out everything out.

“I was asked to speak to someone and step in. I told him it was a waste of time.

“There wasn’t much more. I just wanted out of the park.”

Dowdall said he was worried over the booking of the hotel room, saying he wished he hadn’t been told details about the Regency murder.

“He (Hutch) had a black cap and brown jacket on. He was paranoid about people watching him. There was a man walking in the park and he stopped and looked at Gerard and Gerard thought he was a cop,” Dowdall added.

Hotel room booking

Dowdall – a married father of four with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 – was due to stand trial for the murder alongside Hutch, but pleaded guilty in advance of the trial to a lesser charge of facilitating the Hutch gang by making a hotel room available ahead of the murder.

The 44 year-old has been jailed by the Special Criminal Court for four years for facilitating the Hutch gang in the notorious murder.

His father Patrick was jailed for two years before the Regency trial started after he also admitted his part in booking a room for the raiders.

Byrne, from Crumlin, was shot dead at the hotel in Whitehall in north Dublin after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí in tactical clothing and carrying AK-47 assault rifles, stormed the building during the attack, which was hosting a boxing weigh-in at the time.

The victim was shot by two of the tactical assailants and further rounds were delivered to his head and body.

Byrne died after suffering catastrophic injuries from six gunshots fired from a high-velocity weapon to the head, face, stomach, hand and legs.