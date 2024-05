EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #GRAND CANAL: Tents housing people seeking asylum have been cleared from the Grand Canal as Taoiseach Simon Harris said a ‘Team Ireland’ response was needed.

2. #PALESTINE: Ireland is aiming to recognise the State of Palestinian on 21 May, Tánaiste hopes more countries will come on board.

3. #CLOSED: A total of 21 food businesses were issued with closure orders last month by the Food Safety Authority.

4. #SHOP LOCAL: Amazon has announced they will be launching an Irish website, Amazon.ie, next year.

5. #UHL: A second emergency department in the Mid-West is being considered for reopening to ease the pressure on the overcrowded University Hospital Limerick.