The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #FAI: Representatives of the staff and football fans of the Football Association of Ireland have held a briefing on the organisation’s financial state, proposed job cuts, and what it means for the future of the game in Ireland.
2. #NEW ZEALAND: A Wexford woman has been listed as a survivor of the White Island volcanic eruption.
3. #RENT FREEZE: Fianna Fáil has said it will back Sinn Féin’s rent freeze bill when the Dáil votes on the proposed legislation next week.
4. #TUAM: Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone today announced that Cabinet has approved legislation which will allow the phased excavation of the mass burial site at the Tuam mother and baby home.
5. #IMPEACHMENT: Democrats have unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals.
