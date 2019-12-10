This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Lessmann
Image: Shutterstock/Robert Lessmann

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #FAI: Representatives of the staff and football fans of the Football Association of Ireland have held a briefing on the organisation’s financial state, proposed job cuts, and what it means for the future of the game in Ireland.

2. #NEW ZEALAND: A Wexford woman has been listed as a survivor of the White Island volcanic eruption.

3. #RENT FREEZE: Fianna Fáil has said it will back Sinn Féin’s rent freeze bill when the Dáil votes on the proposed legislation next week. 

4. #TUAM: Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone today announced that Cabinet has approved legislation which will allow the phased excavation of the mass burial site at the Tuam mother and baby home.

5. #IMPEACHMENT: Democrats have unveiled two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals.

