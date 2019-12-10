Democrats unveil two articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump

DEMOCRATS HAVE UNVEILED two impeachment charges against US President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction in pressuring Ukraine to help him attack his 2020 election rivals.

The charges, if approved by the House of Representatives in a vote expected next week, would make Trump only the third US president to be impeached and placed on trial in the Senate.

“Our president holds the ultimate public trust,” said Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

“When he betrays that trust and puts himself before country, he endangers the constitution, he endangers our democracy and he endangers our national security.”

Adam Schiff, who as head of the House Intelligence Committee oversaw the investigation, said Trump’s “continuing abuse of power” had left Democrats no choice.

“The evidence of the president’s conduct is overwhelming and uncontested,” he said.

Nadler said the Judiciary Committee would meet later in the week to consider the articles of impeachment.

The charges unveiled today stem from Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to announce investigations of his political rivals as he withheld aid to the country.

Trump tweeted ahead of the announcement that impeaching a president with a record like his would be “sheer Political Madness!”.

In drafting the articles of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing a legal and political challenge of balancing the views of her majority while hitting the Constitution’s bar of “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors”.

Some liberal lawmakers wanted more expansive charges encompassing the findings from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Centrist Democrats preferred to keep the impeachment articles more focused on Trump’s actions toward Ukraine.

Includes reporting by Associated Press and © – AFP 2019