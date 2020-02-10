The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE2020: Follow our election liveblog as seats around the country continue to be filled. You can also see a complete list of all TDs elected so far.

2. #SINN FÉÍN: The party’s leader said she “may well be the next Taoiseach” when the Dáil sits again following the general election.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: Staff at tech multinational Indeed’s Dublin office have been told to stay at home today over fears of potential exposure to the coronavirus.

4. #WRAP UP: Met Éireann issues warning as temperatures near freezing and strong winds are expected to continue in the north and west.

5. #OSCARS: Parasite becomes first ever non-English language film to win best picture.