Monday 10 February, 2020
COUNTING IN THE general election began yesterday and will continue today across the country until all 159 seats in the 33rd Dáil are filled.

We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest news throughout the day.

Here’s a round-up of what you need to know:

pjimage-29-7 Regina Doherty, Shane Ross and Ruth Coppinger ave all lost their seats. Source: RollingNews.ie

A number of sitting TDs and ministers have lost their seats including Fine Gael’s Regina Doherty, Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection; Fine Gael’s Mary Mitchell O’Connor, Minister of State for Higher Education; and independent Shane Ross, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Other high-profile names who lost their seats include Ruth Coppinger of Solidarity-People Before Profit; Labour’s Joan Burton, a former Tánaiste; and Fianna Fáil’s Lisa Chambers.

We’re not at the finish line just yet but some of the focus has turned to seat projections and possible government formations.

Could there be a coalition between two of the three biggest parties, most likely backed by independents and/or smaller parties, or a Sinn Féin-led government, for example?

Here we take a look at the coalition options for the next government, and where party leaders stand on the issue.

general-election-ireland-2020 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the count centre in Phibblestown Community Centre in Dublin yesterday. Source: Liam McBurney/PA Wire/PA Images

To get you fully up to speed, here are the key points of the election to date.

One of Sinn Féin’s biggest coups has come in Leo Varadkar’s own constituency Dublin West, where Paul Donnelly was elected at the first count.

To get a grip on how significant that result is: no outgoing Taoiseach has ever failed to top the poll in their home constituency the next time out. Added to that, the last time a Taoiseach failed to get his running mate elected was in 1989. 

Good morning, it’s Órla Ryan here again.

Thanks for staying with us over the weekend. We’ll keep you up to date with all the latest election news today.

First up, here is complete list of all the TDs elected so far.

Counting is complete in 13 of 39 constituencies and the remaining 26 courts will resume this morning.

The story of the election so far has been the Sinn Féin surge – the party has won the highest percentage of first preference votes and has secured 29 seats to date.

