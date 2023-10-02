EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TULLAMORE The trial of Jozef Puska, who is charged with murdering 23-year-old schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, will begin before a jury at the Central Criminal Court in two weeks.

2. #MV MATTHEW A third man appeared in court after being charged in relation with the seizure of almost €160 million of cocaine on a bulk cargo ship off the coast of Ireland.

3. #UKRAINE Tánaiste Micheál Martin met with Ukraininan President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv as the latter spoke to EU ministers about the importance of the bloc’s support for his country’s war effort.

4. #US Donald Trump is in court today for what he called a “sham” civil fraud trial against him and two of his sons, with the case threatening the Republican’s business empire as he campaigns to retake the White House.

5. #NOBEL The Nobel Prize in medicine has been awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19.