The 5 at 5: Thursday

1.#TRALEE Two men have been arrested following the fatal assault of a man in his 40s at a funeral in Co. Kerry yesterday.

2. #EIRGRID Ireland is set to face “significant” electricity supply issues over the coming years, according to a new report from the Irish grid operator.

3. #CLARECASTLE An eight-year-old Ukrainian girl who was brutally stabbed in refugee accommodation in Co Clare last week “is out of danger” from the injuries she sustained in the assault.

4. #HOUSING The introduction of a ban on evictions this winter is being kept under review by Government, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

5. #SHOOTING A former police officer shot dead at least 35 people, most of them children, when he stormed a nursery in Thailand in one of the kingdom’s deadliest mass killings.