Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 16 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…
659
1
45 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #LANZAROTE An Irish woman has died and her daughter has been seriously injured after falling from cliffs while driving a buggy on cliffs in Lanzarote.

2. #INCH Four asylum seekers have left the site of accommodation that was provided for them in Co Clare, during an ongoing blockade of access routes to the site by protesters.

3. #WAR IN UKRAINE Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early this morning as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and possible ballistic missiles.

4. #AT THE PUMPS Fuel prices fell again for the second month in a row, marking the lowest prices drivers have seen since September 2021, according to AA Ireland.

5. #RANK SHORTAGE A garda group has attacked efforts by the State to recruit new gardaí as figures show that recruitment this year is almost 33% below this year’s agreed target.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     