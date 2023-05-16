EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day.

1. #LANZAROTE An Irish woman has died and her daughter has been seriously injured after falling from cliffs while driving a buggy on cliffs in Lanzarote.

2. #INCH Four asylum seekers have left the site of accommodation that was provided for them in Co Clare, during an ongoing blockade of access routes to the site by protesters.

3. #WAR IN UKRAINE Loud explosions sounded above Kyiv early this morning as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and possible ballistic missiles.

4. #AT THE PUMPS Fuel prices fell again for the second month in a row, marking the lowest prices drivers have seen since September 2021, according to AA Ireland.

5. #RANK SHORTAGE A garda group has attacked efforts by the State to recruit new gardaí as figures show that recruitment this year is almost 33% below this year’s agreed target.