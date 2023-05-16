Kyiv hit by 'exceptional' morning air assault hours after end of Zelenskyy's European tour

LOUD EXPLOSIONS SOUNDED above Kyiv early this morning as Russia launched an intense air attack on the capital using a combination of drones, cruise missiles and possible ballistic missiles.

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv was “exceptional in its density – the maximum number of attacking missiles in the shortest period of time”, said Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv military administration.

It is the eighth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive.

It also comes as President Volodymyr Zelenksy concludes a whirlwind European tour to greet Ukraine’s key wartime allies, which spurred an additional tranche of pledged military aid.

“According to preliminary information, the vast majority of enemy targets in the airspace of Kyiv were detected and destroyed,” said Popko, without providing an exact number of missiles shot down.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said the assault – the eighth on the capital this month — involved drones, cruise missiles and probably ballistic missiles launched “from different directions simultaneously”.

The busy Solomyansky district of Kyiv, home to the international airport, was the most heavily damaged, with a fire breaking out in a non-residential building.

According to Telegram posts by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, three people were injured in Solomyansky, while missile debris fell on Obolonsky district, a leafy outer suburb.

The latest attack on Kyiv follows Zelenskyy’s collection of a slew of fresh arms delivery pledges from Berlin, Paris and London, deepening a military arrangement between the West and Ukraine that has helped put Russia on the back foot.

After his tour of major European capitals, Zelenskyy tweeted last night that he was “returning home with new defence packages”.

Italy, Germany, France, Great Britain... We are returning home with new defense packages. More new and powerful weapons for the frontline, more protection for our people from 🇷🇺 terror, more political support.



At all the meetings we discussed our Peace Formula, and now there is… pic.twitter.com/jYbG6J7EKd — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

Ukrainian forces are widely believed to be gearing up for a long-awaited counter-offensive against Russian troops, with gains already claimed around the flashpoint of Bakhmut.

But Zelenskyy has yet to succeed in his coveted goal of enlisting Western fighter jets to seize command of the skies, although UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday preparations to open a flight school to train Ukrainian pilots.

France, too, has offered to train Ukrainian fighter pilots, though President Emmanuel Macron ruled out sending warplanes to Kyiv.

And while Russia’s ally China vies to act as a peace broker, sending an envoy to Kyiv this week, Moscow’s reported attempt to acquire more drones with military collaborator Iran has caused ire in Washington.

“This is a full-scale defense partnership that is harmful to Ukraine, to the region in the Middle East, and to the international community,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said yesterday, adding that further sanctions would soon be announced.

Chequers meeting

At the UK prime minister’s country estate of Chequers outside London yesterday, Zelenskyy won the promise of hundreds more air-defence missiles and long-range attack drones.

Dressed in his trademark fatigues, he gave a bear hug to Sunak after disembarking from a Royal Air Force Chinook helicopter.

He said the crisis was a matter of “security not only for Ukraine, it is important for all of Europe”.

Sunak noted that the Chequers meeting was taking place in the buildup to a Council of Europe leaders’ meeting in Iceland and a G7 summit in Japan, as he hit out at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The front lines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine, but the fault lines stretch all over the world,” Sunak said.

Russia said the new UK weapons would only cause “further destruction” and claimed to have downed a Storm Shadow cruise missile that Britain last week said it was providing, in the West’s first deployment of long-range missiles for Ukraine.

With reporting by PA