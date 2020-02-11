This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 February, 2020
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 5:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,475 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5003599
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GET IN FORMATION: Sinn Féin Pearse Doherty has said the party will begin speaking to other parties tomorrow as part of government formation efforts, with Fine Gael’s Simon Harris saying he wouldn’t abstain in a vote on the election of Mary Lou McDonald as taoiseach.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The deadly coronavirus has been given official name ‘Covid-19′ by the WHO. 

3. #MARRIAGE EQUALITY: A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.

4. #CONSOLE: The former the Console charity Paul Kelly was found dead at his home in Kildare on Sunday.

5. #THE BRITISH ARE COMING: British royals Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge are coming to Ireland for an official visit in March.

