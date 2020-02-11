The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GET IN FORMATION: Sinn Féin Pearse Doherty has said the party will begin speaking to other parties tomorrow as part of government formation efforts, with Fine Gael’s Simon Harris saying he wouldn’t abstain in a vote on the election of Mary Lou McDonald as taoiseach.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The deadly coronavirus has been given official name ‘Covid-19′ by the WHO.

3. #MARRIAGE EQUALITY: A Belfast couple have tied the knot in the first same-sex marriage to take place in Northern Ireland.

4. #CONSOLE: The former the Console charity Paul Kelly was found dead at his home in Kildare on Sunday.

5. #THE BRITISH ARE COMING: British royals Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge are coming to Ireland for an official visit in March.