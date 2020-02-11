This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Console CEO Paul Kelly found dead at Kildare home

It’s believed gardaí are treating the death as a personal tragedy.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 9:42 AM
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

FORMER CEO OF the Console charity Paul Kelly was found dead at his home in Kildare on Sunday.

It’s believed gardaí are treating the death of the 62-year-old as a personal tragedy. A post-mortem is due to be conducted at Naas Mortuary. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed gardaí in Clane attended a house at Alexandra Manor on Sunday night, where the body of a man in his 60s was found.

Console had provided a range of services including a 24/7 suicide helpline, a suicide bereavement liaison service and a bereavement counselling service.

It was liquidated in 2016 after it emerged that its founders spent donated money on personal expenses.

An audit found that half a million euro was spent on foreign trips, designer clothes, eating out and other expenses between 2012 and 2014 – while another half a million was spent on salaries and cars for Paul Kelly and his wife Patricia.

An investigation into the matter was launched by the State’s corporate watchdog, the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

No one has been charged in connection with the ODCE investigation, which is still ongoing. 

News of Paul Kelly’s death was first reported by The Irish Sun this morning. 

If you need to talk, contact:

  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 (suicide, self-harm; 24/7 support)
  • Samaritans 116 123
  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

You can also text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply) 

