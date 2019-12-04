The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ISLAMIC STATE: Lisa Smith was refused bail after being charged with an offence under terror legislation.

2. #FAI: Three announced that it will not renew its sponsorship of the Football Association of Ireland from next year.

3. #FINE GAEL: The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was accused of putting his party before the public interest by sanctioning Dara Murphy’s absenteeism in the Dáil.

4. #FLIGHTS: Some Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights out of Ireland have been cancelled due to national strike in France tomorrow.

5. #RED DEER: Copper deficiency was revealed as the likely cause of a distressing condition among Red deer in Killarney National Park.