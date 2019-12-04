Lisa Smith due in court charged on suspicion of terrorist offences

FORMER DEFENCE FORCES member Lisa Smith will be charged before a Dublin court today.

Smith, who was flown in from Turkey on a commercial flight on Sunday morning, has been questioned by gardaí about her alleged involvement with the so-called Islamic State.

The Dundalk native flew to Ireland along with her two-year old daughter and was accompanied by Army Ranger Wing members and other Irish officials. She was arrested shortly after her flight landed.

At about 9.30am yesterday, at a special sitting of the Dublin District Court, Judge Patricia McNamara acceded to a request from senior gardaí to extend the detention time to question her on suspected terror activities abroad.

Gardaí have this morning confirmed she will appear before a sitting of the District Court, at the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

More as we get it…