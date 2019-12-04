This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 4 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lisa Smith due in court charged on suspicion of terrorist offences

Smith was arrested on Sunday morning shortly after landing in Dublin Airport.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 4 Dec 2019, 10:38 AM
21 minutes ago 3,959 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4917721
Image: Norma Costello
Image: Norma Costello

FORMER DEFENCE FORCES member Lisa Smith will be charged before a Dublin court today. 

Smith, who was flown in from Turkey on a commercial flight on Sunday morning, has been questioned by gardaí about her alleged involvement with the so-called Islamic State.

The Dundalk native flew to Ireland along with her two-year old daughter and was accompanied by Army Ranger Wing members and other Irish officials. She was arrested shortly after her flight landed.

At about 9.30am yesterday, at a special sitting of the Dublin District Court, Judge Patricia McNamara acceded to a request from senior gardaí to extend the detention time to question her on suspected terror activities abroad.

Gardaí have this morning confirmed she will appear before a sitting of the District Court, at the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

More as we get it…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie