CULTURE NIGHT 2024 will take place next Friday, 20 September, with a jam-packed lineup of events planned in locations around the country.

It will follow last year’s success, where 1.2 million people participated in over 1,700 free cultural events.

This year, Culture Night is aiming to be more inclusive, accessible and diverse while showcasing the best of both the traditional and evolving arts in Ireland.

Here are some of the fun free events in store.

Become a tattoo artist in Temple Bar, Dublin

The Dublin Ink Tattoo Culture Experience will provide an opportunity to experience the art of tattooing in a unique and fun way as the talented artists at Dublin Ink share their skills and show visitors how to tattoo.

Don’t worry! Bananas will be used as the subjects.

The event starts at 7pm. No booking is required.

Mend clothes in Rathangan, Kildare

‘A Stitch in Time’ upcycling workshop will give tips and skills to get the best out of clothes and household fabric items.

Attendees can bring along three to five items of pre-loved clothing or textiles to be repaired, upcycled or recreated into something new.

All other materials are supplied and no sewing experience is necessary.

Advertisement

The event starts at 5:30pm.

Culture Night performers include dance performers, circus and spectacle performers, musicians from Down Syndrome Tipperary, and children from The Gaiety School of Acting Photographer Photographer

Meet the artists on Grafton Street, Dublin

This event, ‘Spark a Love of Stories with Ireland’s Children’s Book Artists’, invites you to join Laureate na nÓg Patricia Forde and some of Ireland’s finest children’s authors and illustrators for an evening of live-storytelling in the window of Dubray Bookstore on Grafton Street.

While you’re there, you can visit the Children’s Books Ireland free Book Clinic and have a chat with expert Book Doctors who will prescribe your next great read.

This drop-in event runs from 5pm to 7pm.

‘Sea’ some culture in Oranmore, Galway

The Marine Institute’s headquarters in Oranmore, Co Galway, will host an evening of marine-themed music, drama, art and poetry from 7pm.

Oranmore’s drama group, Bualadh Bos, will perform the one-act play ‘Adrift’ by George Infini. This comedic play centres on three men set adrift at sea after a failed mutiny, who must set aside their differences and await rescue.

There will also be poetry readings, live musical performances, and exhibitions on display.

Perfect potatoes in Cork City

September is traditionally a time for Polish digging. Both nations, the Irish and the Poles, like potatoes in various forms.

This drop-in event, running from 4pm, will show you some of the history and traditions associated with potatoes.

You can also sample Polish cuisine, with potato pancakes prepared for tasting on site.

Potatoes will also be used for artistic activities.