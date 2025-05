FIVE PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a collision involving an ambulance and a bus in north Dublin city centre this morning.

The collision occurred at around 9.30am this morning on Dorset Street, and involved a northbound 140 Dublin Bus.

Five people injured in the collision were taken to the nearby Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment. Their injuries are understood to not be life-threatening.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage. Christine Bohan / The Journal Christine Bohan / The Journal / The Journal

Both vehicles sustained damage in the collision. The windscreen of the bus was smashed, and the front of the ambulance was also impacted.

The area has since been cordoned off, and emergency services are at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing, adding that diversions are in place.

A Dublin Bus spokesperson confirmed that a number of people who were aboard the bus when the collision occurred were taken to hospital.