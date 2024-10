FIVE MEN HAVE been arrested following reports of a disturbance outside a premises in Donegal.

Gardaí responded to the incident on Quay Street in Donegal Town at around 2am on Sunday morning.

They “were assaulted when attempting to deal with the situation”, a garda spokesperson said.

A number of additional Garda units then arrived to the scene to provide assistance, and incapacitant spray was used as part of an escalated response to the public order incidents.

Five adult men, aged between their late teens and early 20s, were arrested.

They have since been charged and are due to appear before Donegal District Court on 6 November 2024.

“The Gardaí assaulted during the incident remained on duty until 7am on Sunday morning,” a garda spokesperson added.

They asked anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact Donegal Town Garda Station on 074 9740 190.