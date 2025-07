MULTIPLE FLIGHTS SCHEDULED at Marseille Airport have been delayed or suspended as a wildfire burns close to the city and local authorities urge people to stay indoors.

Some 168 firefighters, two helicopters and 68 engines have been deployed to tackle the fire. There have been no reports of casualties.

The blaze broke out near the town of Les Pennes-Mirabeau, which is located less than 10km from the airport and around 16km from the city of Marseille itself.

Around 350 hectares of land has been affected (an area around 225 times the size of an average GAA pitch).

One of the delayed flights was an Aer Lingus plane due to leave Dublin Airport for Marseille at 1.15pm.

Advertisement

It was delayed for several hours but has now taken off just before 4pm.

Another flight from Dublin Airport, operated by Ryanair, is due to travel from Dublin to Marseille this evening.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Authorities have urged people in the affected areas around Marseille to stay indoors and off the roads today.

Residents in the northern area of the city have been advised to keep doors and windows closed to prevent toxic smoke from entering buildings.

Several weeks of heatwaves combined with strong winds have increased the risk of wildfires in southern France, with several breaking out over the past couple of days.

Additional reporting by Press Association