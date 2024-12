THE INTERIM CHIEF Medical Officer has called on the public to receive their vaccines against flu and Covid-19, as an upward trend in flu cases has been recorded.

The number of people vaccinated has passed 1.5 million. Professor Mary Horgan said that although this is positive, she is concerned that the flu and Covid-19 vaccine uptake has not been high enough.

High levels of influenza activity is expected between Christmas and the new year, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Horgan warned that winter viruses are circulating, and these illnesses can greatly affect people who are vulnerable to severe infection in particular.

“We should all follow good respiratory etiquette such as coughing or sneezing into our elbow, staying at home when sick and ventilating spaces,” she said.

Advertisement

“Vaccination is the best available protection against the serious complications of flu and COVID-19. When more people are vaccinated, we can better prevent the spread of viruses to those who are more vulnerable to severe infection, such as the very young, older people and those who are immunocompromised.

“I would particularly encourage parents of children aged 2-17 years to ensure that their children receive the free nasal spray vaccination against flu to protect them and their grandparents or other vulnerable family and friends this Christmas,” she said.

Horgan added that even if someone has received a flu or Covid-19 vaccine in past, immunity waives over time and she would recommend getting vaccinated in the run-up to Christmas.

Notified influenza cases increased by 67% to 277 cases in week 48, up from 166 the week prior. The incidence of flu are highest in those aged 1- 4 years-old, followed by those aged 80+ years-old. In week 48, 73 cases were hospitalised, compared to 42 the week before.

Covid-19 and flu vaccines are available from participating GPs and pharmacies and are also available to healthcare workers at vaccination clinics in many workplaces.

They are offered free of charge to recommended groups, including those aged 60 and over, healthcare workers, anyone who is pregnant and people with a long-term health condition. Children aged 2-17 years can receive a free nasal spray flu vaccine.

Uptake of the nasal spray flu vaccine for children is currently at just under 16%. Among adults aged over 60 years, the uptake rate for the flu vaccine is 58.8%, while uptake of the Covid-19 booster is highest in the over 80s at 56%.