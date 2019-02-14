This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

34 people have died from the flu so far this season

The majority of people who died were over the age of 65.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 7:31 PM
50 minutes ago 2,848 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4494541
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen
Image: Shutterstock/Tero Vesalainen

A TOTAL OF 34 people have died from the flu so far this season, with the HSE confirming that the virus is still circulating in Ireland. 

In its flu update, the HSE said that indicators around flu show that it remained stable during week six of the year, the week ending last Sunday (10 February). 

The executive said that of the 34 people who have died from the flu, the majority were aged 65 or older. 

The number of people hospitalised as a result of the flu decreased during week six, with the highest hospitalisation rates being seen in children aged less than five years old.

To date this season, 1,672 hospitalised confirmed influenza cases have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), the majority due to influenza A.

A total of 88 confirmed flu cases have been admitted to critical care units so far this season. 

There were six flu outbreaks reported during week six, bringing the total number of outbreaks 27. 

The HSE once again reminded people once again that it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine. 

Dr Kevin Kelleher, assistant national director of Health Protection at the HSE also gave guidelines to people on how to avoid spreading the flu.

“Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough and sneeze, disposing of the tissue as soon as possible and cleaning your hands as soon as you can are important measures in helping prevent the spread of influenza and other germs and reducing the risk of transmission,” he said. 

“Anyone who gets flu should stay at home, rest, drink plenty of fluids and use over-the-counter remedies like paracetamol to ease symptoms. 

Anyone in one of the high-risk groups should contact their GP if they develop influenza symptoms.

The HSE has also confirmed that Acute Emergency Departments (ED) have been challenged over the past two weeks with many sites experiencing increases in patient attendances.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    116,726  85
    2
    		Luas Red Line reopens following death of woman in Tallaght
    100,409  3
    3
    		The Dutch government is using a giant blue mascot to warn of Brexit risks
    51,386  34
    Fora
    1
    		Moovingo wants to shake up the commission-hungry world of selling property
    194  0
    2
    		Limerick's Teckro has secured $25m to bring clinical drug trials onto its digital platform
    133  0
    3
    		Grocery delivery startup Buymie has secured fresh funding from retail and rugby stars
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    34,995  78
    2
    		Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    33,039  43
    3
    		'I know it's possible to turn it around. Plenty of others already have'
    31,504  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Operation Transformation viewers bid an emotional goodbye to Jean following pregnancy announcement
    7,789  0
    2
    		This Instagram account is hilariously calling out brands over their lack of diversity
    4,813  1
    3
    		So, here's everything we know so far about the second series of Derry Girls
    3,364  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    GARDAí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Shane Ross says new law was needed as gardaí seize 377 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    DUBLIN
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going to celebrate St Valentine's Day?
    Poll: Are you going to celebrate St Valentine's Day?
    Do you think an all-Ireland Citizens' Assembly should be established to discuss Irish unity?
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie