IRISH ROCK BAND Fontaines D.C. won International Group of The Year at the Brit Awards last night, for the second time in their career.

Streaming into the awards in The O2 in London last night from Australia, as the group continues its World tour, band frontman Grian Chatten said the group were “buzzing” to win the award.

“We weren’t expecting to get this a second time. This year in particular, we were up against some really great people in our category,” Chatten said.

“Thanks very much, we’re Fontaines D.C.,” he concluded.

The ceremony last night paid tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne, who died in October at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

After host comedian Jack Whitehall hailed Payne as a “very special person”, a black-and-white video featured footage of Payne with his family, a clip from his time on The X Factor and then with One Direction, who won seven Brit Awards before they split up.

Charli XCX nearly repeated that sweeping victory last night, winning five categories including album of the year, for ‘Brat’. The British star, 32, also won artist of the year, dance act, song of the year and songwriter of the year.

Accepting the album of the year award, the singer said she had “always felt like an outsider” particularly in the British music industry and so the recognition for her Brat album feels “really nice” as she did not “sacrifice” her values for it.

“I’ve been doing my own thing in my own corner of the industry for a minute, I’ve never really changed that”, she added.

Charli XCX accepting the Brit award for Album of the Year. Alamy Alamy

Charli’s success last night has led to the Brit organisers to change their social media biographies, in jest, to the ‘Brat’ awards.

US pop star Chappell Roan dedicated her international artist of the year award to the late Sinéad O’Connor, trans artists, drag queens, fashion students and sex workers. She said that that group had “done the groundwork for me to be here today”.

no good luck wishes needed as @chappellroan's talent has bagged her International Song of the Year 🙌 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/07O9hpj6l7 — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 1, 2025

US superstar Sabrina Carpenter paid homage to the UK as she opened the event, taking to the stage wearing a red, military-style blazer dress before walking down an aisle lit up with the Union flag, as performers in military parade dress followed her.

US superstar Diana Ross livestreamed into the ceremony from her concert in Brooklyn in New York to announce Carpenter as the global success award recipient.

Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Global Success Brit award in London last night. Alamy Alamy

Jade Thirlwall spoke of her love for her “Little Mix sisters” as she collected the best pop act award.

Accepting the the best rock and alternative act prize, North Shields singer Sam Fender admitted he was a “little bit nervous” and that he was “nowhere near as drunk as last time”.

He thanked his fans and praised “all those at home in Shields”.

Sam Fender accepting Best Rock and Alternative Act in London last night. Alamy Alamy

Brits rising star winner Myles Smith, who said he was raised by a single mother on free school and only had instruments because of government-backed schemes, urged the Government, companies that own venues, and music executives to “stick with artists” and help save grassroots venues in his acceptance speech.

Femi Koleoso of jazz group Ezra Collective also made a call to action during their acceptance speech for group of the year, saying that giving young people musical instruments can help to fix “so many of the problems that face greater society in the UK”.

He added: “This moment right here is because of the great youth clubs, and the great teachers, and the great schools that support young people playing music.”

Indie group The Last Dinner Party also spoke about the importance of saving independent music venues as the band collected the best new artist award.

The biggest night of British music also saw rapper Stormzy scoop the hip-hop/grime/rap act prize while Raye, who made history in 2024 year when she secured six awards, the most by an artist in a single year, landed the R&B act this year.

Includes reporting by Press Association