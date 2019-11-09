How many food businesses received closure orders last month? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed

0: The number of dog fouling fines issued in Dublin City so far this year, compared to 78 issued in 2016.

30: The number of years since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Speaking at commemorations today, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told political leaders that Europe must stand up for “democracy and freedom, for human rights and tolerance”.

14: The number of food businesses that received closure orders from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland in October.

€32 million: The extra money that RTÉ would have if everyone with a TV paid their licence fee in 2018.

1,900: The number of people who have surrendered their dog to the animal welfare charity Dogs Trust so far this year.

€350,000: The amount that the tight black trousers and leather jacket sported by Olivia Newton-John in Grease sold for at auction this week.

€102 million: The funding approved by the new government-backed housing agency for the construction of more than 500 homes.

6: The number of newborn puppies rescued by the ISPCA after their mother was found chained to a gate in a field near Elphin in Co Roscommon.

4: The number of by-elections which will take place on 29 November.

