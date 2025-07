THE FOOD SAFETY Authority has recalled almost 150 food items since last week due to the possible presence of harmful bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria is a pathogenic bacteria which can cause the listeriosis disease.

Last week, one person in Ireland died as a result of listeriosis, while as of last Tuesday, nine people were confirmed to have the infection.

Yesterday, seven different spinach and mixed leaves products produced by McCormack Family Farms were recalled due to the detection of listeria monocytogenes, with two more spinach products affected by another recall today.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) had released a statement earlier today to say there are no cases of listeriosis associated with the spinach and mixed leaves products that are the subject of this recall.

It said there is currently no evidence that this food recall is linked with the separate listeriosis outbreak, which first emerged last week and is related to ready-to-heat meals.

The food safety watchdog acknowledged consumers may be anxious at the news of a second series of recalls involving Listeria monocytogenes.

It said: “While we urge people to be aware of the risks, and to take precautions when using ready-to-eat foods, they can be assured that there is a robust food control system in place in Ireland, which contributed to the identification of the latest need for a recall.”

What has been recalled?

142 different ready-made meals and side dishes sold in major supermarkets across Ireland, which are made and distributed by Dublin-based Ballymaguire Foods, were recalled last week due to the possible presence of the bacteria.

Seven different spinach and mixed leaves products produced by McCormack Family Farms were recalled yesterday due to the detection of listeria monocytogenes, with two more batches recalled today.

The full list of the dates of the affected products is available on the FSAI website. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale in stores.

Supermarkets impacted by the recalls include Tesco, Supervalu, Centra and Aldi.

What are Listeria monocytogenes and listeriosis?

Listeriosis is an infection caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.

The pathogenic bacteria, according to the FSAI, can cause diarrhoea, fever, headache and muscle pain.

Consumption of contaminated food and feed is the main route of infection by Listeria in humans and animals, although human infection can also result from contact with infected animals.

The Listeria bacteria that can cause illness is killed by cooking food thoroughly.

The FSAI said there are between 14 and 22 cases of listeriosis reported in Ireland each year.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

These individuals are advised to avoid higher risk foods and ensure that they cook ready-to-heat meals thoroughly until piping hot, and in line with manufacturer’s instructions.

What should I do if I’ve come into contact with a recalled food?

If you have eaten any recalled foods and you feel unwell, seek medical advice. If you feel well, you don’t need to do anything.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is three weeks on average, but can range between three and 70 days.

Consumers are advised not to eat recalled products.

The FSAI has advised consumers to dispose of them, or return them to the store where they purchased them, as directed by the retailer.

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated products from sale and display recall notices at the point-of-sale.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the implicated products and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Caterers should not use the implicated products.

Measures to reduce the risk of listeriosis:

Always wash your hands before and after preparing food, and before eating

Cook food thoroughly, especially meat and meat products, chicken and vegetables, and pre-prepared, ready-to-heat meals, ensuring that they are cooked through to the middle and piping hot (food that requires cooking should reach 75 degrees Celsius for at least 30 seconds)

Wash salads, fruit and raw vegetables thoroughly before eating, or peel if appropriate

Keep uncooked meats separate from vegetables and from cooked and ready-to-eat foods

Wash hands, knives, and cutting boards after contact with uncooked food

Make sure that your refrigerator is working correctly (it should be kept between 0 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius)

When heating food in a microwave, ensure you follow heating and standing times recommended by the manufacturer

Keep foods for as short a time as possible and follow storage instructions, including ‘use by’ dates

Throw away left-over reheated food. Cooked food which is not eaten immediately should be cooled as rapidly as possible and then stored in the refrigerator