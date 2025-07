BALLYMAGUIRE FOODS WAS served with two prohibition orders in the weeks leading up to a mass recall of ready meals and side dishes that it produces.

These prohibition orders were part of the same investigation that ultimately led to the recall of over 140 food items this week.

A prohibition order serves to prohibit the sale of an impacted product, either temporarily or permanently.

Following these prohibition orders on 30 June and 18 July, a recall notice was issued to consumers and retailers.

These recall notices were also listed on the FSAI website and an alert was sent to the media.

Food items are often removed from shelves due to recall notices issued by the FSAI, but such notices tend to involve only certain batches.

In a statement today, Ballymaguire Foods said that all of its products have been withdrawn and that the company has suspended all production.

The company added that production at the affected facility “will only recommence once the relevant authorities are satisfied”.

The move comes after a total of 142 different ready-made meals and side dishes which are made and distributed by Dublin-based Ballymaguire Foods and sold in major supermarkets across Ireland were recalled due to the possible presence of bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.

Medical professionals are currently investigating the death of an adult with confirmed listeriosis. Nine cases of listeriosis had been confirmed as of Tuesday.

Previous recall notices

On 30 June, the FSAI issued recall notices on various branded Bacon & Cabbage Dinners produced by Ballymaguire Foods due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

These included meals produced for SuperValu, Tesco, and Centra.

A HSE inspector was of the opinion that the various Bacon & Cabbage meals were “injurious to health and unfit for human consumption” and directed that the ready meals be recalled.

Close to three weeks later, on 18 July, Ballymaguire Foods was again served a prohibition, with a recall notice being issued for various pre-packaged ‘Turkey and Ham Dinners’, which were sold in Centra and Supervalu.

In a statement to The Journal, the FSAI said these two recall notices are “part of the same investigation that is underway and which has resulted” in the recall of over 140 food items this week.

A spokesperson for the FSAI added: “As this is an on-going investigation no further details can be released.”

‘Corrective actions’

In a statement today, Ballymaguire Foods said it has appointed a public health expert to lead its response and that it is “treating it with the utmost seriousness”.

The spokesperson said the company is “committed to doing everything necessary to responsibly and transparently address this, in full collaboration with the public health authorities”.

As a precautionary measure, all Ballymaguire Food products have been withdrawn and it has suspended all production.

The spokesperson said the company has “taken corrective actions, including a full pharmaceutical-grade clean-down of the site” and that “production at the affected facility “will only recommence once the relevant authorities are satisfied”.

It has also appointed Dr. Patrick Wall—former Chief Executive of the FSAI and former Professor of Public Health at University College Dublin—to lead its response team and review, including the implementation of any necessary enhanced procedures.

“We sincerely apologise for the concern this may cause,” said the spokesperson.

“Incidents of this nature are exceptionally rare and we are treating this with the utmost seriousness.

“We are acting decisively and transparently to protect public health which is of paramount importance to us.”

Symptoms

Listeriosis arises from an infection from Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Symptoms can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.