BREAD AND BAKED goods are the most likely foods to be binned in Ireland according to a new study on food waste.

It has found that Irish households waste up to €374 per year, with over a third of the respondents admitting to regularly binning food.

The survey sampled 1,000 Irish adults between December and February.

It also found a demand for solutions, as over two-thirds want resources to help cut food waste.

Meanwhile, three quarters 75% cite financial reasons for reducing waste.

Advertisement

The average person throws away up to €19 worth of food per month, adding up to €374 per year.

Over a quarter (25.2%) estimate their food waste costs between €501 and €1,000 annually. While 73% of Irish adults are aware of their food waste, the challenge remains in translating awareness into action.

As well as bread and baked goods, fruits and vegetables also topped the list for most wasted food.

The biggest culprit for reasons for waste was forgetting about food in the fridge or cupboard (31%). Other reasons include impulse buying (27%) and not checking cupboards before shopping (23.6%).

Almost 70% of people expressed interest in resources to help reduce food waste, including meal planning tips, food storage guidance, and clearer date labelling.

The survey was taken by Too Good To Go ahead of Stop Food Waste Day on Saturday 1 March.