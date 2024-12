FORMER TD IVOR Callely has made a €172,937 settlement after being named in Revenue’s list of tax defaulters for under-declaring VAT.

Callely of Howth Road, Killester, Dublin 3, served as a Fianna Fáil TD in Dublin North-Central from from 1989 to 2007, and then as a Senator from 2007 to 2011.

The recently-published list by Revenue shows that he owes €111,478 in unpaid tax. He must now also pay €28,115 in interest.

Advertisement

Revenue applied a penalty of €33,344, bringing the total to €172,937.

In 2018, Callely was given an eight-month suspended sentence for ransacking a GPs office.

He previously served nearly five months in prison for making false expenses claims during his time at a senator.

More to follow.