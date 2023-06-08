Former Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan has died aged 79

FORMER FINE GAEL senator Paul Coghlan has died at the age of 79.

Coghlan was elected as a senator in 1997 and remained in office until his retirement in 2020.

During his time in the Seanad, Coghlan served as Leas-Cathaoirleach and Government Chief Whip of the Seanad, as well as Fine Gael spokesperson for Defence.

He also served on the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and the Joint Oireachtas Committees on EU Affairs and Finance.

Coghlan was also a founding member of Radio Kerry.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had led the tributes to Coghlan and said he was deeply saddened to learn of Coghlan’s passing.

“Paul was a very proud Kerryman,” said Varadkar.

“Paul was hard-working, dedicated and never forgot his roots in the Kingdom.

“Perhaps most importantly, he was always courteous and kind and was driven by his commitment to public service and his local community.”

Coghlan was first elected to politics as a member of Kerry County Council in 1991.

Varadkar said: “He was very collegial and affable in his approach to politics.

“He would talk to anyone and fell out with no one. While we did not always see eye to eye on policy, he was always very kind, very good company and he will be missed by his colleagues and party.”

Varadkar also extended his sympathies to Coghlan’s wife Peggy and to his children Michael, Mairead, Áine, John Paul and Aoife.