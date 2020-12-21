Arlene Foster says it's 'probable' new coronavirus strain already in Northern Ireland

THE NORTHERN IRELAND First Minister Arlene Foster has said that four cases of Covid-19 have been detected as having a “different sequencing than other cases”.

Foster said it is “probable” that the new variant of the coronavirus detected in London and other parts of Britain was now present in Northern Ireland but said it cannot be “definitively” confirmed at this time.

In these four cases, samples have been sent to England to confirm if they are from the new strain.

On Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London, the South East and the East of England would be put under a new level of restrictions for the Christmas period.

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty said that the new coronavirus strain could spread more quickly and called for the public to act to reduce transmission. The new strain has been detected across Britain.

In response, countries such as Ireland, France, the Netherlands and Italy have suspended flights coming from the UK.

In Ireland’s case, flights were suspended for 48 hours from the beginning of today. The decision will be reviewed by Cabinet tomorrow morning.

As of 2pm yesterday, there were no detected cases of the new variant in Ireland.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Foster said ministers were very concerned about the highly infectious mutation and tests were ongoing.

She said: “It is probable that it is here and likely it is in the Republic too.”

The Northern Ireland Executive has slashed the five-day holiday relaxation of restrictions, allowing three households to gather, to just Christmas Day.

Flexibility will be afforded to people working on 25 December to enable them to join others on another day over the festive break.

The decision was made by ministers during an emergency virtual Executive meeting late last night.

Ministers also debated imposing a temporary ban on travel from Great Britain to Northern Ireland in response to the new variant of Covid-19 that has taken hold in London and Kent.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Sinn Fein supported the move, however practical issues were raised around how quickly such a ban could be introduced, given the time it would likely take for the Department of Health to draw up regulations to bring it into effect.

The DUP position was that UK internal travel is already banned from Tier 4 areas in England, so there is no need for added Stormont legislation to enforce that.

Foster said today that her party believes the responsibility for stopping flights and ferries within the UK is an issue for the UK Government and has also raised concern that Stormont could leave itself open to compensation liabilities if it was to legislate on the issue.

She said: “At the moment we have a travel ban from Tier 4 areas. We are saying to people in other areas of Great Britain to only really travel if it’s essential and remember that Christmas bubbling is only for one day.”

Health Minister Robin Swann is to consult with Northern Ireland’s Attorney General about the legality of a ban on travel from Britain.

He is to give a statement in the Assembly at midday today.

With reporting from the Press Association