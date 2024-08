FOTA WILDLIFE PARK has said it is in the process of contacting “all potentially impacted customers” after it was hit by a cyberattack.

In an email to customers yesterday, the Cork attraction warned customers that their financial information may have been compromised due to the breach.

It said that after it became aware of illegal activity on its website, it took “immediate steps to investigate and identify what information had been accessed on our website in order to carry out containment measures”.

“One of the steps that we have taken is to remove all access to the user accounts on the website. We have also engaged external forensic cyber security experts who are investigating the incident on our behalf,” the park said.

It said that for anyone who made transactions on the website between 12 May and 27 August, “there is a risk that your financial information may be compromised”.

The wildlife park “strongly” recommended that customers cancel the credit or debit card used to make payments on the Fota Wildlife Park website between 12 May and 27 August.

It also advised customers to review their bank account and credit card statements since 12 May “to identify potential suspicious activity which may indicate that your account has been compromised”.

“We understand that this may be of significant concern to you. We would like to assure you that we take our responsibility to protect your personal and financial information seriously and have given this matter the utmost priority,” the email stated.

The wildlife park told customers that the incident has been notified to the Data Protection Commission (DPC) and that they are also liaising and working with An Garda Síochána.

The website for the park is now offline, but the park remains open.

“Fota Wildlife Park can confirm that illegal cyber activity was recently identified which impacted its website,” it said in a statement to The Journal.

“The organisation’s incident response plan was immediately activated, an internal investigation was instigated and appropriate measures were taken to secure the organisation’s website.”

It said the incident has been notified to the relevant authorities and that the park is cooperating with them.

“Fota Wildlife Park is in the process of contacting all potentially impacted customers. In the meantime, Fota Wildlife Park’s day-to-day operations continue as normal.”