GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four people in connection with multiple burglaries.

Three men in their 40s and a teenage boy have been arrested as part of an investigation into the burglaries.

The garda investigation is looking into “recent burglaries at residential and commercial premises in Co Roscommon and offences in Westmeath, Cavan, Meath, Offaly, Dublin and Kildare”, a garda statement said.

Gardaí from Roscommon made the arrests assisted by members from Longford, Cavan, Meath, Kildare and the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The arrested individuals are being held at garda stations in the North Western region.