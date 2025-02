FOUR PEOPLE WERE killed on Irish roads and over 2,200 motorists were caught speeding during a garda road safety operation over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Gardaí conducted the roads policing operation throughout St. Brigid’s Bank Holiday Weekend from at 7am on Thursday, 30 January until 7am yesterday.

The four road deaths that occurred over the Bank Holiday weekend means that a total of 15 people have been killed in traffic incidents so far in 2025.

Throughout the weekend’s operation, gardaí conducted drink and drug testing, and rolled out high-visibility checkpoints across the country.

Nearly 200 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

An average of 440 drivers were caught speeding every day during the five-day garda operation.

One motorist was caught travelling at 206km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N6 in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Another driver was caught driving at 142km/h in an 80km/h zone on the R512, Bruff, Limerick, while in Knock, Co Mayo, a driver was detected travelling at 166km/h in a 100km/h zone.