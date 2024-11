FOUR COST OF living payments that were announced as part of Budget 2025 will be paid this week.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys today outlined the details of the lump sum supports due to be paid out.

A €300 Fuel Allowance lump sum payment will be paid to over 400,000 households on dates throughout the week, depending on the recipient.

On Tuesday, a double Child Benefit payment will be paid to 667,000 families in respect over 1.2 million children.

From Wednesday to Friday, a €400 Disability Support Payment will be paid to 213,000 people with disabilities who receive Disability Allowance, Invalidity Pension or the Blind Pension.

On Thursday, a €400 Working Family Payment will be paid to 46,000 households.

People will receive the lump sum payments in addition to and on the same day that they usually receive their primary payment.

All of the lump sum supports are automatically paid to eligible recipients, with no application required.

“This suite of lump sum payments means that people will have extra money in their pockets, which will ease the pressure and stress that many households are facing,” Minister Humphreys said.

A further five lump sum payments announced in Budget 2025 will be paid over the coming weeks, including a €400 Carer’s Support payment, a second double Child Benefit payment, and the Christmas Bonus payments in early December.