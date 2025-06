FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested following an aggravated burglary at a home in south Dublin last night.

The burglary took place at a residence in Shanganagh Cliffs, Shankill at around 7.30pm yesterday, when four people entered the the home of a couple in their 60s and threatened them with a gun.

The couple were also assaulted during the burglary.

The four people later fled the scene using a car and an electric bike.

The owner of the home, a man in his 60s, was taken to St. Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Gardaí responded to the incident shortly after the men left, and a search of the area took place.

Three men were arrested when gardaí in the area stopped a car, and a fourth man was arrested a short distance away on an electric bike.

During the course of the search of the area, a semi-automatic firearm was recovered.

All four men, one aged in his 60s, one in his 20s and two juveniles, are currently detained at garda stations in Dublin.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.