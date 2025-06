FOUR TEENAGERS WERE arrested in the early hours of this morning after gardaí stopped a stolen car in Wexford following a short pursuit.

Gardaí were responding to a report of suspected unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Arklow, Wicklow, shortly before 3am this morning when they observed a car matching the suspected stolen vehicle travelling southbound towards Inch, Wexford.

The four young males were seen in the vehicle, which was travelling on the Arklow Road at the time.

A “managed containment operation” was then put in place, according to gardaí.

During the operation, a “stinger device” was successfully deployed at Junction 23 of the M11 Southbound near Gorey, and the car was brought to a halt.

Two of the teenage boys were arrested at the scene.

A short time later, the two other teenagers were located and arrested.

All four have since been charged, and are appearing before Bray District Court today.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.