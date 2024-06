A FOURTH MAN has been arrested in relation to the murder of Josip Štrok, who died following an incident in Dublin earlier this year.

The man, who is in his 40s, is currently detained at a garda station in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Josip Štrok, who was 31, suffered severe head injuries at Grange View Way, Clondalkin, on 30 March. He died in Tallaght Hospital on Wednesday, 3 April.

His friend David Družinec, who was also assaulted during the incident, said the two men were told to “speak English” by the people who attacked them.

Two Clondalkin teenagers were charged with the murder of the Croatian man in April.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.