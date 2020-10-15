#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 15 October 2020
Covid-19: France reports over 30,000 new cases for the first time

It follows an announcement yesterday that nine cities face nightly curfews.

By AFP Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 8:09 PM
A woman walks past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

FRANCE HAS REPORTED more than 30,000 Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period for the first time.

The country’s public health agency said that a total of 30,621 confirmed cases of the virus were detected in the past day, with a further 88 deaths.

It follows an announcement by President Emmanuel Macron yesterday that nine cities, including Paris, would face nightly curfews for at least four weeks.

Anyone found to be outdoors during the curfew without special authorisation will face a fine of €135.

“We have to act. We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus,” Macron said, adding the measure would stop people visiting restaurants and private homes in the late evening and night.

He also insisted that France had not “lost control” of the virus and a second full lockdown, like the two-month measure earlier this year, would be “disproportionate”.

AFP

