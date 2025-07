THE US AND Israel have reacted angrily to France’s move to formally recognise a Palestinian state, denouncing the plans by Emmanuel Macron.

France will formally recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly in September, Macron announced yesterday.

The moves takes to at least 142 the number of countries that now recognise or plan to recognise Palestinian statehood, according to an AFP tally, defying strong opposition from Israel and the United States. Ireland recognised a Palestinian state last year.

France would become the most significant European power to recognise a Palestinian state, and the first among the G7 wealthy democracies to do so.

Reacting to the news, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a “reckless decision” by France.

“This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” Rubio said, alluding to the Hamas attack on Israel in 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move “rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became.”

Advertisement

“A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it,” he said.

Other countries welcomed the French decision. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose country already recognises Palestinian statehood, said it was an important step.

“Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution,” said Sanchez, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed Macron’s “historic decision”.

“The Kingdom reiterates its call for all countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take similar positive steps and adopt serious positions that support peace and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

Among political groups in Palestine, the Palestinian Authority’s senior official Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the move, saying it “reflects France’s commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people’s rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state.”

Hamas hailed Macron’s pledge as a “positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to our oppressed Palestinian people and supporting their legitimate right to self-determination.”

“We call on all countries of the world –especially European nations and those that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine — to follow France’s lead,” it added.

© Agence France-Presse