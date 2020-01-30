This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigating murder of Frankie Dunne question man in Romania

Frankie’s body was found in derelict house in Cork city on 28 December.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 8:21 PM
Image: Family handout
Image: Family handout

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of homeless man Francis Dunne in Cork after Christmas last year have interviewed a man in Romania in relation to his killing.

His dismembered body was found in derelict Castlegrenna House on the Boreenmanna Road on the southside of Cork city by a neighbour on 28 December.

Over a month after the discovery, investigators have renewed their appeal to the public for information about his killing.

Gardaí say they are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the Boreenmanna Road area of Cork city between 7pm and midnight on Friday 27 December, and have asked those with information to contact Bridewell garda station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda station.

“We would like to thank those who have come forward and provided us with vital information into this horrific murder, but we need more,” Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said.

“Anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, I would ask that they pick up the phone and contact us.”

To date, gardaí have completed their door to door inquiries and have gathered CCTV evidence from the surrounding area.

Numerous statements have been taken in relation to the investigation, including from a man in Romania.

No arrests have been made to date and the investigation is ongoing with several lines of enquiry still to be pursued.

