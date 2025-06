FREDERICK FORSYTH, THE author of The Day of The Jackal, has died at the age of 86.

His death came after a brief illness, his literary agents Curtis Brown said.

The former RAF pilot and investigative journalist-turned-novelist was known for writing thrilling crime books including The Fox, The Kill List, and The Afghan.

Many of his fictional plots drew on his real-life experiences around the world.

He has sold millions of copies of his books and was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 1997 New Year Honours list for services to literature.

Paying tribute in a statement online, his agent Jonathan Lloyd said: “We mourn the passing of one of the world’s greatest thriller writers.

“Only a few weeks ago I sat with him as we watched a new and moving documentary of his life – In My Own Words, to be released later this year on BBC1 – and was reminded of an extraordinary life, well lived,” Lloyd said.

Advertisement

“After serving as one of the youngest ever RAF pilots, he turned to journalism, using his gift for languages in German, French and Russian to become a foreign correspondent in Biafra.

“Appalled at what he saw and using his experience during a stint as a secret service agent, he wrote his first and perhaps most famous novel, The Day Of The Jackal, and instantly became a global best-selling author.

His debut novel insired a film rendition in 1973 (pictured), as well as a TV show which aired last year. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“He went on to write more than 25 books (many of which were made into films) that have sold over 75 million copies.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, all of us at Curtis Brown and of course his millions of fans around the world – though his books will of course live on forever.”

Born in Kent in 1938, Forsyth served as an RAF pilot before working as a war correspondent for the BBC and Reuters, and in 2015 disclosed that he had also spent over 20 years working for the British intelligence agency MI6.

Forsyth was married twice, and is survived by two sons Stuart and Shane.

Additional reporting by PA