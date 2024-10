BUDGET 2025 IS allocating funding to expanding access to the government’s free IVF scheme, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has announced.

It is understood that the criteria for accessing the free IVF scheme will be broadened to allow access to couples who already have a child.

There are also plans to further expand the scheme next year to include couples requiring donor assistance.

The scheme’s initial rollout launched only last year and has strict age and BMI criteria attached to it.

Additionally, the Budget is making hormone replacement therapy (HRT) free for women who are going through menopause.

HRT is free for holders of medical cards but otherwise can cost in the region of €30 to €70 a month.

In a statement, Fine Gael Senator Maria Byrne said the free HRT could save women between €360 and €840 a year.

“From talking to people on the ground we have seen just how much of a financial strain [HRT] has been. Now they can be reassured that their costs will be significantly lowered,” Byrne said.

“With this new measure, we will help fund the cost of medicines, patches, and devices that will benefit women across Ireland.”