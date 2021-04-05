Poll: Would you take a weekly rapid home test for Covid-19?

EVERYONE IN ENGLAND will be able to access two rapid Covid-19 tests per week under new plans to facilitate the easing of restrictions.
Antigen tests, such as the lateral flow test, provide a result in as little as 30 minutes, far quicker than the gold-standard PCR tests.
However, this speed comes at the expense of accuracy: one study suggests that antigen tests detect just 58% of asymptomatic positive cases when used by self-trained members of the public.
While this might provide a false sense of security, widespread use of rapid tests is seen as one potential method to detect asymptomatic cases which would otherwise be missed and could result in further cases – if people can be convinced to use the tests, that is.
Today we’re asking: Would you take a weekly free home test for Covid-19?
