TWO FRENCH TOURISTS found dead in an Icelandic hotel on Saturday morning were residents of Ireland, local media reported.

Another French tourist, aged in her 60s, has been arrested in Iceland suspected of murdering her husband and adult daughter while the three were on holidays in the country.

The two deceased were found dead at the Edition Hotel in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, while the arrested woman was found alive with stab injuries.

The two deceased also had “injuries, including stab injuries, but there will be a further investigation that will reveal what kind of injuries are involved”, Reykjavik police officer Aevar Palmi Palmason told state broadcaster RÚV.

Ævar Pálmi Pálmason, assistant chief of the Central Investigation Department of the Metropolitan Police, told local media that the tourists were residents in Ireland.

It was also reported in Icelandic media that the family had travelled to the country from Ireland.

Crime is incredibly low in Iceland. In 2021, the country with a population of around 370,000 had a total of two recorded homicides.