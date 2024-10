GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information today in relation to the 2007 murder of 21-year-old Paul Quinn in Co Monaghan.

Today marks the 17 year anniversary of the murder of Paul Quinn, who was murdered in the Tullyvanus area on Saturday, 20 October 2007 after being lured to a shed by a number of men and beaten to death with iron bars and nail-studded cudgels.

Every major bone below his neck was broken in the attack.

The investigation into his murder remains ongoing.

Paul’s mother Breege Quinn said of the anniversary: “The Gardaí are still investigating the murder. Please go and give us justice. It’s 17 years now, it’s horrific. It’s no easier today than it was that evening that he died.”

During the course of investigation, 23 people have been arrested, including 14 people who were arrested in this jurisdiction by An Garda Síochána and 9 others who were arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Advertisement

In March 2020, a thematic review of the investigation was completed by the Garda Serious Crime Review team.

“The solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána and any information received will be treated with absolute confidentiality,” a garda spokesperson said. “Gardaí believe that there are still people with information in the community who have yet to come forward.”

Superintendent Ronan Carey said: “We firmly believe that the answers to this murder or the evidence that we require to progress this investigation lies within the community.

“That relationships change or the nature of them, and that people may be in a position now to provide answers to us or come forward to us and give us information that they may not have been previously in a position to do so. We want to provide the answers, and we want to provide justice to Paul, to his mother, Breege, and his father, Stephen.”

Paul’s family have long believed that he was murdered by members of the IRA, despite Sinn Féin’s longstanding denial of such.

In an interview with The Independent earlier this year, Breege Quinn reiterated an allegation that Sinn Féin “are protecting the men that murdered Paul”.

An Garda Síochána appeals to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690197 or any Garda station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.