Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Will Smith announces who will play him in Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot

The show, which is being produced by Smith, will air on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 5:11 PM
Source: Peacock/YouTube

THE STAR OF the new Fresh Prince of Bel Air has been announced. 

Actor Will Smith broke the new to newcomer Jabari Banks that he would be taking up the role in the upcoming reboot via a video call yesterday. 

Smith launched to stardom after starring in the smash hit 1990s sitcom. 

The idea for the modern-day “reimagining” of the show came from superfan Morgan Cooper, who shot and posted his own four-minute trailer in 2019. 

The reboot, which is being produced by Smith, will air on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, the BBC has reported.

Announcing to Banks that he has secured the role of Will on the new service, Smith said: “It is an absolute pleasure to meet you, to be on with you, and from the deepest parts of my heart I want to say congratulations to you.

“You have the roll of Will on Bel Air.” 

The actor responded: “I’m ready, I’m so ready.” 

Banks added that his father had suggested he try out for the part after reading an article about it. 

“This is a dream come true,” he said. 

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990-1996, becoming a global hit.It showcased the acting and comedic talents of Smith, then a young rapper who would go on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars. 

Hayley Halpin
