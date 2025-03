SHOULD DUBLIN FOLLOW the example of London in the UK and increase pay for essential workers such as nurses, teachers and gardaí?

The London weighting allowance – established in 1920 – has been used as an example for how a comparable model could be applied here in Ireland.

However, Michael Gillespie, General Secretary of the TUI teachers union thinks it would be “very difficult” to apply this in Dublin.

“I think there’s so many uncertain questions, and Ireland has evolved so differently to other countries,” Gillespie said on Newstalk Breakfast.

He said that the union would favour reduced rents or cheaper loans for key workers. He also called for better public transport services for city workers.

So today we’re asking: Should nurses, gardaí and teachers get extra pay for living in Dublin?