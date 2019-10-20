This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three men arrested after attempted burglary in Cork

The men were arrested as part of an ‘intelligence’ operation.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 9:33 AM
File photo: Three men are still in custody in Cork.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men following an attempted burglary in Cork yesterday. 

The burglary, which occurred in Charleville, happened yesterday evening. 

The men were arrested in an “intelligence” operation carried out by the Gardaí. 

At 5.50pm, two men forced their way into a house in the Freemount area of Charleville. Another man remained in a getaway car. 

The Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit arrested the two men, who are in their 50s and 60s, at the house.

The third man, who is in his 30s, was arrested later after he drove away in the car. 

Two of the men are being detained at the Bridewell Garda station, with the man in his 30s currently at Mallow Garda station. 

A Garda spokesperson said that no one was injured during the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson said. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

