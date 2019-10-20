Three men arrested after attempted burglary in Cork

File photo: Three men are still in custody in Cork.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men following an attempted burglary in Cork yesterday.

The burglary, which occurred in Charleville, happened yesterday evening.

The men were arrested in an “intelligence” operation carried out by the Gardaí.

At 5.50pm, two men forced their way into a house in the Freemount area of Charleville. Another man remained in a getaway car.

The Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit arrested the two men, who are in their 50s and 60s, at the house.

The third man, who is in his 30s, was arrested later after he drove away in the car.

Two of the men are being detained at the Bridewell Garda station, with the man in his 30s currently at Mallow Garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said that no one was injured during the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.